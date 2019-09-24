This open-source handheld device can play thousands of classic games

Video games have come a long way since the days of Pong. And while, today's triple-A titles are a blast to play, there's still some joy to be had playing the classic games we grew up with. This GameShell Kit is a classic gamer’s dream come true and, since it’s discounted to just $142.99, it’s easier than ever to afford.

The GameShell Kit isn’t just another handheld console. Yes, it comes preloaded with enough classic game titles to keep you entertained for hours on end, but it offers far more than that. It features support for emulators and coding languages — such as C and Python — so you can download other titles, alter the games it comes with, and develop your own games from scratch.

When you couple this ability with its other specifications, you’ve got a winner in every sense of the word. It has an open-source design that lets you configure it in many different ways. Turn it into a wireless speaker, a smart home remote, and much more. And it’s modular too, so you can easily add other components as the need arises.

The GameShell Kit normally retails for $199 but, right now, you can purchase one in the color of your choosing — white, red, or yellow — for just $142.99, a savings of 28 percent off the MSRP.

