Keep your phone juiced with this $25 Anker 13000 mAh portable charger

Every technophile could use some extra power in their lives. Today's deal can give you some serious juice for pennies-per-minute. Amazon is selling the AnkerPowerCore 13000 portable phone charger for $25Remove non-product link instead of $36, a savings of $11 and one of the best prices we've ever seen.

This portable charger is packing a 13,000mAh battery, and two high-speed USB ports for charging. There’s also a microUSB input port. While it doesn't support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge tech, it does have Anker’s own PowerIQ fast-charging technology that is supposed to figure out the fastest possible charging speed for whatever device you plug into it. The portable charger also comes with a microUSB cable for charging the battery, a travel pouch, and an 18-month warranty.

Anker says this battery pack will charge an iPhone 8 almost 5 times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 3 times, or an iPad Air 2 once.

[Today’s deal: Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger for $25 on AmazonRemove non-product link]