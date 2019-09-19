Deal

Check out these enticing deals on GPU-less AMD and Intel CPUs

The Ryzen 7 2700X is just $198 on Amazon, while you can get the Core i5-9400F for $130 from Newegg.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ryzen7 2700x
AMD

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Building a new desktop PC? We've spotted a couple of great deals today on CPUs from both sides of the aisle, although you'll need a graphics card to go along with them.

First up, Amazon has the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X for $198. That's an all-time low for this processor, which was previously going for about $240. Meanwhile, Newegg is selling the Intel Core i5-9400F for $130 with the coupon code EMCTEUE24. That’s about $10 off the usual price.

Now, the one thing to note about both these processors is that they lack integrated graphics cores. That means you’ll need a graphics card in addition to the CPU to make your PC build work.

The Ryzen 7 2700X is a previous-generation processor, but it’s still a great CPU. It has eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.7GHz, and a boost clock of 4.3GHz. While it only supports PCIe 3.0, not PCIe 4.0 like the Ryzen 3000 series, the Ryzen 7 2700X is still a solid CPU for productivity and gaming.

If you’re not a fan of AMD or want something a little cheaper, the Core i5-9400F is a good choice. It boasts six cores, six threads, a base clock of 2.9GHz and a boost clock of 4.1GHz. It’s not quite as powerful as the Ryzen, but the Core i5-9400F is still a reliable processor for gaming and general use.

Just remember to pick up a graphics card to go along with either of these CPUs.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes