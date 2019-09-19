Check out these enticing deals on GPU-less AMD and Intel CPUs

Building a new desktop PC? We've spotted a couple of great deals today on CPUs from both sides of the aisle, although you'll need a graphics card to go along with them.

First up, Amazon has the AMD Ryzen 7 2700XRemove non-product link for $198. That's an all-time low for this processor, which was previously going for about $240. Meanwhile, Newegg is selling the Intel Core i5-9400FRemove non-product link for $130 with the coupon code EMCTEUE24. That’s about $10 off the usual price.

Now, the one thing to note about both these processors is that they lack integrated graphics cores. That means you’ll need a graphics card in addition to the CPU to make your PC build work.

The Ryzen 7 2700X is a previous-generation processor, but it’s still a great CPU. It has eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.7GHz, and a boost clock of 4.3GHz. While it only supports PCIe 3.0, not PCIe 4.0 like the Ryzen 3000 series, the Ryzen 7 2700X is still a solid CPU for productivity and gaming.

If you’re not a fan of AMD or want something a little cheaper, the Core i5-9400F is a good choice. It boasts six cores, six threads, a base clock of 2.9GHz and a boost clock of 4.1GHz. It’s not quite as powerful as the Ryzen, but the Core i5-9400F is still a reliable processor for gaming and general use.

Just remember to pick up a graphics card to go along with either of these CPUs.