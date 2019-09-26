Why you should learn Python programming in 2019

It’s no secret that many jobs will be eliminated in the coming years. And, while that reality may be difficult to digest, it’s also believed that the most responsible party — namely automation — will usher in a golden age of opportunity. That’s because there will be a tremendous need for people who can capably program all those new systems. And, the language of choice for machine learning software is Python which, as it happens, is the perfect first language to learn.

What is Python Programming?

Python, for the uninitiated, is a general purpose programming language. First developed way back in 1991, it was created around the notion that code should be as readable as possible so that it’s easily understood. And, it is that ideal that has propelled the language’s longevity. It is, in fact, still relied upon nearly three decades later and is of particular importance in machine learning applications today.

And, its simplicity is what allows practically anyone to learn Python programming. Its highly readable syntax means that you don’t have to be a computer whiz, or possess any prior technical expertise, in order to dive right into it and succeed. In fact, many first-time coders learn Python before moving onto other, more advanced languages. If you want to start down the path to becoming a professional coder, there’s really no better way to start.

How Do I Learn Python Programming?

That leads us to mention the Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle. This course collection presents what might be the most flexible and affordable way to learn Python coding on your own terms. The training is delivered entirely via the web so there’s no classes to attend and, since there are no limits placed on the number of enrolled students, they’re able to offer this training for next to nothing. Just $34.99, in fact.

Once enrolled, you simply log in and take the courses at your leisure. The package offers access to twelve courses in all, each facilitated by a skilled professional, that’ll explain Python programming in language that’s easy to understand. There is absolutely no ‘techno-babble’ here. Students are free to take the courses in any order they wish and, since they’ll enjoy lifetime access, are welcome to go at their own pace.

What Is Python Programming Used For?

So, what can you do with it? A great deal, as it turns out. Python, as previously mentioned, plays a significant role in the development of machine learning applications. But you can also use it in web development, to visualize and mine data, to design a video game, in cyber security applications, and a whole lot more. Put simply, Python is the coding language that’ll let you accomplish almost anything.

That means, of course, that it’s an excellent starting off point for those that want to retrain for a technical career. Which brings us back to our original point. If your current employment situation is in danger of becoming redundant, then learning a new skill — in this case, Python programming — is about the most worthwhile endeavor you can undertake. It’s future friendly, there’s a lot of opportunity, and jobs in the coding industry usually pay pretty well too.

Best of all, learning Python programming this way is about as advantageous as it gets. Most students endure a heavy social and financial burden when undertaking post-secondary training, but there’s no danger of that happening with this bundle. And, if you find that Python programming isn’t your cup of tea, then you haven’t really lost anything either.

The bottom line is that, if you want to become a professional coder, then learning Python programming is a great place to start. And, when you consider that most traditional college training programs can cost thousands of dollars, the opportunity to learn it with the Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for just $34.99 should be appealing to all.

Prices subject to change.