Get killer Velop mesh Wi-Fi for cheap in Amazon's 1-day Linksys sale

We liked the Linksys Velop Whole Home Wi-fi mesh system so much we made it the runner-up for our best mesh Wi-Fi system in 2019. If you've had your eye on this set, today's the day to head over to Amazon. The online retailer's blowing out Linksys networking gear for 24 hours, including Velop and a few other router choices that can help supercharge your home's Wi-Fi.

There are two versions of the Velop system on sale today. The first is the three node pack for $333.75. That’s very close to the all-time low of $330 and well below its previous price around $410. If you have a smaller place, the two node pack is $222.49, which is the all-time low and way down from the nearly $300 previously. In our tests the Velop offered excellent performance under stress, and as a mesh system it provides network coverage across your entire home with no Wi-Fi dead spots.

The next router that caught our eye was the Linksys Max-Stream AC2200 for $132.40, which is the all-time low and nearly $50 off the more recent $180 price. This tri-band router can cover up to 2,000 square feet for 20 wireless devices or more. It can also integrate with the Velop system if you want to beef up your home network.

Finally, we’ve got theLinksys AC1200 dual-band Wi-Fi range extender for $38.40. That’s not far off the all-time low around $37 and well below the previous $48 asking price. This extender supports up to 7,500 extra square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, according to Linksys.

[Today's deal: Linksys one-day sale on Amazon.]