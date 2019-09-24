Snag a styling laptop backpack for under $25 in Amazon's 1-day sale

You’ve got your laptop, but do you have something to carry it around in while you’re on the go? A third-party Amazon retailer is throwing a one-day blowout sale on laptop backpacksRemove non-product link. All but one of these backpacks are under $25. The sale ends on Tuesday evening just before midnight Pacific time.

The laptops are from a company called Kroser. We haven’t looked at these laptop bags ourselves, but they are well reviewed on Amazon.

First, is the Stylish School Computer backpack/purse for $23.11. This laptop has a water repellent nylon interior. There’s a built-in USB port that is accessible from outside, and on the inside you can connect a power bank to charge your phone.

Next is the Large Computer backpack for $24.47, which fits up to a 17.3-inch laptop. It also has an accessible USB charging port and water repellent lining, along with a number of pockets and storage spaces. You can pick-up this bag in dark or light gray.

Then there’s a travel laptop backpack for $24. It’s designed for 15.6-inch to 17.3-inch laptops, and it has similar features to the other bags including the USB charging port and the water repellent lining. There’s also an RFID-blocking pocket.

The final deal’s on an extra large travel backpack for $31.27. This bag has a more sporty look. It has a water repellent lining, a hard shell pocket to protect your laptop, an RFID-blocking pocket, and all kinds of other nooks and crannies for various accessories.

There may be only four bags, but there are enough styles to suit most tastes.

