Deal

Snag a styling laptop backpack for under $25 in Amazon's 1-day sale

Amazon has a one-day sale on Kroser laptop backpacks with all but one under $25.

Contributor, PCWorld |

kroserlaptopbag
Kroser

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

You’ve got your laptop, but do you have something to carry it around in while you’re on the go? A third-party Amazon retailer is throwing a one-day blowout sale on laptop backpacks. All but one of these backpacks are under $25. The sale ends on Tuesday evening just before midnight Pacific time.

The laptops are from a company called Kroser. We haven’t looked at these laptop bags ourselves, but they are well reviewed on Amazon.

First, is the Stylish School Computer backpack/purse for $23.11. This laptop has a water repellent nylon interior. There’s a built-in USB port that is accessible from outside, and on the inside you can connect a power bank to charge your phone.

Next is the Large Computer backpack for $24.47, which fits up to a 17.3-inch laptop. It also has an accessible USB charging port and water repellent lining, along with a number of pockets and storage spaces. You can pick-up this bag in dark or light gray.

Then there’s a travel laptop backpack for $24. It’s designed for 15.6-inch to 17.3-inch laptops, and it has similar features to the other bags including the USB charging port and the water repellent lining. There’s also an RFID-blocking pocket.

The final deal’s on an extra large travel backpack for $31.27. This bag has a more sporty look. It has a water repellent lining, a hard shell pocket to protect your laptop, an RFID-blocking pocket, and all kinds of other nooks and crannies for various accessories.

There may be only four bags, but there are enough styles to suit most tastes.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on laptop backpacks at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes