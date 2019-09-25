Grab this $8 Logitech travel mouse and stop using terrible touchpads

Let’s be honest for a second: laptop touchpads suck. They’re fine for launching an app or quickly doing a two-finger right-click, but for anything beyond that, the suck sets in. Fortunately, you can avoid the touchpad altogether if you hop on Dell’s terrific travel mouse deal today.

Dell’s offering the Logitech Ultra-portable M187 three-button travel mouse for a mere $8Remove non-product link. That’s about half the price you’ll find elsewhere, and far below its $24 MSRP. I happen to own this mouse, and I can tell you it’s great for traveling. First of all, it’s tiny, measuring just 1.9 inches wide by 3.2 inches deep and 1.3 inches high. That’s not ideal for a daily driver, but as a reliable mouse you can slip in your bag and go it’s perfect.

One of the key things you want with a travel mouse is that it’ll work on any surface, and the Logitech M187 definitely delivers there with its “advanced optical” sensor. I’ve used it on couch fabric, shiny metal tables, wood tables, glass, all kinds of books, and it just works.

The mouse’s nano receiver sits inside the battery compartment, and fits in nice and snug against a laptop. It will also work up to 33 feet away from the laptop.

The Logitech doesn’t offer super high twitch-gamer-ready DPI or anything like that, but it works reliably and the battery life is great. It’s definitely worth the $8 if you need something better than your travel laptop’s touchpad.

[Today's deal: Logitech M187 mouse for $8 at Dell.]