This GeForce-powered Asus gaming laptop is a ludicrously cheap $650

The 17-inch Asus FX705DT with a Ryzen 7 3750H and a GeForce GTX 1650 is just $650 at Best Buy.

Contributor, PCWorld |

asustufgaming
Asus

We loved Acer’s new GeForce GTX 1650-equipped 15-inch Nitro 5 gaming laptop, especially at its juicy $780 price point. That’s pretty cheap, but today’s deal goes even lower. Best Buy is selling a 17-inch Asus Tuf FX70DT gaming laptop for $650 loaded with very similar specs and some minor trade-offs. This Asus laptop itself usually sells for $1,000, but you need to be logged into a My Best Buy Member account to see the discount.

So what do you get for that price? A four core, eight thread Ryzen 7 3750H processor with a base clock of 2.3GHz and a boost of 4GHz. It’s also got an Nvidia GTX GeForce 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive.

The Acer Nitro 5, by comparison, has a Core i5-9300H, a 1TB hard drive, and a 128GB SSD boot drive. The GPU and amount of RAM is the same. The CPUs are also pretty comparable, with identical core/thread counts a very small difference in clock speeds.

As long as you don’t mind the AMD processor and less storage, the Asus is a fantastic deal. You also get a larger 1080p display with today’s deal.

This laptop should excel in productivity tasks, and you can expect to play most AAA games on medium graphics settings to get a consistent experience. The entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 is the weakest part of this set up, but for just $650 this is a killer deal for anyone on a budget. You don’t find gaming laptops going so cheap very often.

[Today’s deal: Asus Tuf FX705DT gaming laptop for $650 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
