The awesome and portable Sandisk Extreme SSD is 50% off today

Here at PCWorld, we have a hard time passing up a sweet portable drive deal, but today's deal is a no-brainer: the 1TB Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is $111 on AmazonRemove non-product link, just $1 off its low and a big drop from a list price of $222. Oh, and it just so happens to be one of our favorite external drives, even if you never take it anywhere.

This SSD features an attractive, practical design, with a small enough size to slide easily into a bag. Transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s will help move data quickly, while an IP55 rating ensures dust- and water-resistance. It's not quite as fast as the Samsung T5, but it's close, and its rubberized and rugged design make it more practical if you're a heavy traveler.

In our review, we gave this SSD 4.5 stars out of 5, noting its "wonderful physical design for portable use" and solid performance as reasons to buy. In addition to being our favorite portable drive, it also earned as runner-up slot in the best performance drive section of our roundup of best external drives.

[Today's deal: 1TB Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD for $111 on AmazonRemove non-product link]