Intel's Core i9-9900K, the fastest gaming CPU, is cheaper than ever

We love the Core i9-9900K for gaming, and today you can get it from Amazon at its all-time low.

If you have a need for pure face-melting speed, no processor is faster than the Intel Core i9-9900K when it comes to gaming. The trouble? This part is rarely on sale—but today is one of those days. Amazon is selling the Core i9-9900K for $475 today, down from its previous price closer to $495. This is the all-time low price for Amazon.

The Core i9-9900K is a Coffee Lake CPU featuring eight cores, sixteen threads, a 3.6GHz base frequency, and a boost frequency of 5GHz. In our tests, when we had the multi-core enhancement (MCE) feature enabled via a compatible motherboard, we saw all cores running at 5GHz under heavy loads. Typically, Intel’s boost clock counts for one core with all the others running slower.

The Core i9-9900K’s MCE-boosted performance was fantastic for intense gaming, and it should make any owner kind of shrug their shoulders at the still unreleased Core i9-9900KS. If you need more cores for productivity tasks, also consider the $500 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X—in theory anyway. It's been consistently sold out for months.

You will, however, need a good cooler for the Core i9-9900K, and there isn’t one included in the box. You’ll also want a premium Z-series motherboard to take advantage of the Core i9-9900K’s overclocking capabilities. 

Overall, we felt the Core i9-9900K was well worth the original asking price of $529, but at $475? It’s a no-brainer if you want the fastest gaming performance in the world. You won’t find it going for much cheaper than this, folks.

[Today’s deal: Intel Core i9-9900K for $475 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
