Philips Hue smart bulbs have been industry leaders for a little while now, bringing fine-tuned control and customization options to your home’s lighting. Today, you can get started—or add more to your existing smart lighting setup—with a steep Amazon discount on the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart light bulb starter kit, bringing the price to an all-time low of $100 from a list price of $160. That’s a shockingly good deal on our favorite smart bulbs, and an all-time low price for the set.

This starter kit comes with three A19 color smart bulbs and a Hue hub. After easy setup, you’ll be able to connect the kit to Alexa, the Apple Homekit, or Google Assistant to add voice control, or to integrate with other smart devices in your home. You can adjust lighting from anywhere using your mobile device, but you can also set schedules to accommodate your routine and to make it look like you’re home when you’re away. In addition, if you want to add even more bulbs to your setup, you can add up to 50 points to this hub.

We reviewed a similar Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit and gave it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award. We’ve also crowned the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 as the best color LED smart bulb in our roundup of the best smart bulbs. “No one does smart lighting better than Signify’s Philips Hue,” we wrote.

We’re not the only ones that love Hue. This smart lighting kit averages 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 1,000 user reviews. A stunning 60 percent discount is the perfect opportunity to buy into the best for cheap.

[Today’s deal: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED smart light bulb starter kit for $100 on Amazon.]

This story, "The best smart bulbs for dirt cheap: 60% off Philips Hue Starter kit" was originally published by TechHive .