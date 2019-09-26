The monstrous Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti we loved is $80 off

We love Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. It has all the advantages of the best 1080p graphics card, the GTX 1660, but delivers higher performance for high refresh rate monitors and even entry-level 1440p gaming. There’s one monstrous GTX 1660 Ti that stands above them all, however, and today it’s available for $75 to $80 cheaper than usual. The Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is $250 at NeweggRemove non-product link after the checkout code 924FCS45 and a $30 mail-in rebate. That means you’ll pay $280 upfront. The card currently costs $330 at Amazon.

We reviewed the ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti back in February. We thought it was the best 1080p graphics card you could buy at the time, and Asus’s fully kitted-out card design made it a wonderful performer. You can expect no-compromises 1080p performance on 144Hz monitors or lower, and good 1440p gaming. There’s an excellent custom cooler on this card with three fans, a metal backplate, and RGB galore.

“The sizeable overclock and even higher out-of-the-box performance is nice, but it’s the Strix’s monstrous cooler and deep array of value-adding features that impress the most.” we wrote in our review. “That potent cooler unlocks tantalizing scenarios that most other cards can’t match in the form of dual-BIOS profiles that let you choose between ice-cold temperatures and great noise levels, or effectively silent noise levels with still-great thermal results. I can’t state enough how big of a quality-of-life win that is in actual use.”

This is a luxurious graphics card at below entry-level GTX 1660 Ti pricing.

That said, this is a big card with a bulky heatsink. That means you need to make sure you have enough space in your case to install this triple-slot card. One of our biggest objections to this card was its price, but at $75 off, this card is well worth it. Snag one before this deal goes away.

[Today’s deal: Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $250 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]