HP unveils Chromebooks designed for the new Universal Stylus Initiative

While HP will make its own stylus, you'll be able to use any USI-compliant stylus with it.

hp chromebook x360 12b and hp chromebook x360 14 in natural silver
HP

HP said Thursday that the company will begin shipping its first Universal Stylus Initiative-enabled Chromebooks later this month, offering the option of either a Celeron or a quad-core Pentium chip inside.

HP will offer the HP Chromebook x360 12b for $359 and the HP Chromebook x360 14b for $379. As the names suggest, they will be 12-inch and 14-inch Chromebooks, with up to full 1080p displays, with specific consumer bents: B&O-powered audio on the 14b, for example. 

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) debuted Thursday as well, offering compatibility between various digital styluses. Essentially, the USI standard—supported by a dozen companies from Google, HP, Intel, and a host of stylus makers—will mean that you’ll be able to take your USI stylus and be assured that it will work on a range of various digital devices. HP will make its own pen, the HP Rechargeable USI Pen, which is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $69.99.

While HP says that both Chromebooks will have Pentium options, the only processor their spec sheets list is a Celeron, however. The spec sheets also list just one display option.

HP Chromebook x360 (12b-ca0010nr) basic specs:

  • Display: 12.0-inch (1,366 x 768) IPS, 220 nits
  • Processor:  1.1GHz N4000 Celeron
  • Memory: 4GB LPDDR4
  • Graphics: UHD620
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC
  • Wireless: 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5
  • Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack
  • Battery: 40.31Wh
  • Dimensions: 10.71 in. x 8.50 in. x 0.68 in.
  • Weight: 2.98 lb 
  • Color: Ceramic white
hp chromebook x360 12b frontleft HP

HP’s Chromebook x360 12b.

HP Chromebook x360 (14b-ca0010nr) basic specs:

  • Display: 12.0-inch (1,366 x 912) IPS, 235 nits
  • Processor:  1.1GHz N4000 Celeron
  • Memory: 4GB LPDDR4
  • Graphics: UHD600
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC
  • Wireless: 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5
  • Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack
  • Battery: 47Wh
  • Dimensions: 12.76 in. x 8.90 in. x 0.74 in.
  • Weight: 3.48 lb 
  • Color: Ceramic white
hp chromebook x360 14b mineralsilver ceramicwhite front HP

HP’s Chromeboo x360 14b.

