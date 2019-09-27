Corsair's luxurious K95 RGB Platinum mechanical keyboard is $60 off

What we called the “luxury sedan of keyboards” is available at a great price right now. Amazon is selling the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum for $140—down by $20 from the more recent $160, well below its $200 MSRP, and very close to the all-time low price of $139.01. You spend all day typing, so why not splurge to make your fingers as comfortable as possible while Corsair’s opulant keyboard is so cheap?

This keyboard offers pretty much everything you could ask for, and then some. It’s rocking RGB lighting, because what reputable gamer gear doesn’t? It also supports USB passthrough, it has six programmable macro keys, media controls, and a detachable wrist rest. The key switches are Cherry MX Brown, which has similar tactile feel to the popular MX Blue switches just without the glorious clickety-clack sound.

We reviewed the K95 RGB Platinum in mid-2017 and absolutely loved it. “The K95 RGB Platinum is a beautiful keyboard with excellent switches, top-tier lighting, and…the industry standard for media keys,” we said.

It’s on the large side and it’s definitely not the cheapest mechanical keyboard you can buy. Still, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is a sumptuous piece of kit, and at just $140, this is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your typing life.

[Today’s deal: Corsair K95 RGB Platinum for $140 at Amazon.]