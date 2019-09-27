The fast, massive 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD is just $85 at Newegg

Today is the day to fill up that empty M.2 slot on your motherboard. Newegg is selling the 1TB Intel 660p M.2 2280 NVMe SSD for $85Remove non-product link after the checkout code EMCTEVC22. That’s $15 off the sale price and well below the $195 sticker price.

Any way you slice it, this is a fantastic deal: A boatload of storage on a fast NVMe drive for well under $100. The 660p features quad-level cell (4-bit) NAND flash. It was the first of its kind and a solid drive when it came to sequential read and write speeds.

There are some problems when it comes to massive file transfers. In our August 2018 review of the Intel 660p we found that transfer speeds slowed down significantly on especially large file transfers, to hard drive-like speeds—but we only witnessed it after copying more than 80GB in a single go.

Most people will never run a workload like that. For the vast majority of everyday uses this drive will be wonderful, as we said in our review, “while on cache, the 660p is quite a bit faster than any other budget NVMe SSD we’ve tested.”

If you haven’t upgraded to an M.2 NVMe drive yet, today’s deal is a perfect time to get started. Just make sure your motherboard has an M.2 slot to support it—most modern motherboards will. Check out our guide to the best SSDs for more tips about what to look for in solid-state drives.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Intel 660p SSD for $85 with checkout code EMCTEVC22 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]