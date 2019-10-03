What is Microsoft Azure & why should you learn it in 2019?

We’re living in the age of the cloud. As the driving force behind countless companies that test and deploy a virtually limitless number of applications and services, cloud computing can be found at the heart of some of the world's most exciting and important innovations—and our reliance on this ever-expanding technology is only going to grow.

This means that even if you don’t rely on personal cloud platforms to store and manage your data, you almost certainly rely on them as they act as the underlying mechanics for virtually every program and website you visit online.

It should therefore come as no surprise that you can earn six-figure salaries by learning how to work with the world’s most popular and powerful cloud platforms, but the truth is that not all of these platforms are created equal.

Microsoft Azure offers an unparalleled number of advantages when it comes to a wide range of cloud computing functions, and it’s quickly outpacing other cloud services as the most trusted tool for enterprise and hybrid infrastructure.

1. What is Microsoft Azure?

At its core, Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of services that help both small and large corporations meet their business challenges. Used by more than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies across the globe, this streamlined service gives companies the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using their preferred tools and frameworks.

Companies are able to build future-ready apps and services that increase productivity for teams, and they’re able to build them on their own terms—meaning that the customization options within the platform itself are endless.

Azure also offers an increasingly large number of hybrid computing solutions that allow companies to work both within the cloud and outside of it, and there are plenty of security measures to ensure that every bit of data isn’t compromised.

2. Is Microsoft Azure Better Than AWS?

If you’re at all familiar with cloud computing solutions, you’ve doubtlessly heard of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which was at one point the crown jewel of cloud infrastructures. But times have changed, and Microsoft Azure has outpaced AWS when it comes to a number of key elements.

First, Azure is five times less expensive than AWS for both Windows Server and SQL Server—allowing companies to spend more on creative solutions as opposed to platform upkeep and integration.

Second, Azure users get frequent and free security updates that allow them to keep their data safe across the board, and new security features are being introduced on a regular basis.

Third, Azure now has over 30 years of experience serving enterprise customers, and boasts a partner network of over 68,000—making it the ideal choice for companies that want to integrate with a wider grid.

And lastly, with over 90 official certifications, Azure offers comprehensive and lucrative compliance arrangements—more than any other cloud service provider.

3. How Can I Become an Azure Developer?

The good news is that you don’t need to invest an exorbitant amount of money in a traditional computer science degree in order to get the skills you need to become an official Microsoft Azure Architect.

The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019 will help you join this increasingly lucrative field, and it’s currently available for over 90 percent off at just $29.

With 23 hours of training led by industry pros, this bundle teaches you both the basics and more advanced elements of the Azure platform, and you’ll be prepping for some of the most valuable Azure certifications along the way.

You’ll learn how to install, maintain and troubleshoot a wide range of Azure services, how to design completely new solutions for the Azure platform, how to fix networking errors, how to build up-to-date security parameters and much more—all through training that utilizes real-word examples and easy-to-follow lessons.

Start earning six-figure salaries by becoming an in-demand Microsoft Azure Architect with the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019 while it’s available for just $29—over 90 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

