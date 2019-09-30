AMD bundles Ryzen, Radeon with Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint

AMD is offering free games to sweeten its already-kick-ass GPU and CPU offerings. Called the “Radeon Raise the Game” and “Ryzen Equipped to Win” bundles, they offer a mixture of Borderlands 3, The Outer Worlds, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

If you were already a fan of the new Ryzen 3000-series processors, the new Radeon RX 5700 series (especially for 1440p gaming), or the older Radeon RX 500-series graphics cards that remain top picks for 1080p gaming for under $200, this is a great day. And this is on top of AMD's existing offer of three free months of Microsoft’s killer Xbox Game Pass for PC.

That’s a lot of free games. Let’s dig in.

On the graphics side, Raise the Game grants the choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint if you buy the Radeon RX 570, 580, 590, or Radeon RX 5700 or 5700 XT. On the processor side, Equipped to Win will give you both The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3 if you pick up any Ryzen 9 3000-series chip (assuming you can find one at retail) or the 8-core Ryzen 7 3800X. If you pick up the Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 5 3600X, or last-generation’s Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 7 2700X, you can choose between either The Outer Worlds or Borderlands. Again, all those offers also include three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

If you’re building a new PC and mix-and-match AMD products carefully—mostly by purchasing a very high-end Ryzen processor—you could walk away with all three games as well as the Xbox Game Pass offer. Here’s an AMD-supplied breakdown of each deal in handy-dandy chart format:

AMD

Borderlands 3 is available now. Ghost Recon Breakpoint launches in just a few days on October 4, while Obsidian’s nifty-looking The Outer Worlds hits the streets on October 25. You’ll gain access to each game as it becomes available. “The promotion is available worldwide, except in China, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, Sudan and Iran,” AMD says.

Our Ryzen 9 3900X review showed AMD’s powerful 12-core flagship leaving Intel’s top chips with very little room to maneuver, and all of the Radeon offerings that come with free games are compelling in their own right. Be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming if you want to see where these GPUs fall.