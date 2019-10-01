This 3-in-1 wireless charger is only $35 today

Tech power users have long been searching for a device that could capably charge their daily arsenal of devices all at once. And, it was looking like such a device might never appear. But that’s all changed. Introducing the AirDock 3-in-1 wireless charging station, which is on sale for only $35 today.

The AirDock is an unassuming device that won’t take up a lot of real estate on your desktop, yet it offers an immense amount of power so all your Qi-enabled devices will be ready to go. Just plug it into a single wall outlet, set it up on your desk, and lay your compatible devices onto its surface when they need a charge. While it's designed to wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, you can still use it with non-Apple devices.

Your devices will get to full charge faster with the AirDock than they could with other wireless chargers. That’s because this one features a double coil design that delivers power twice as fast while offering technology that’ll keep your devices safe from any possible harm.

There are many reasons to purchase a wireless charging station. They’re fast, efficient, reduce cable clutter, and they’re easy to use. And now, since you can pick one up for 65 percent less than retail, they’re affordable too. Purchase an AirDock 3-in-1 wireless charging station in your choice of white or black for just $34.99.

