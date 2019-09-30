Deal

Amazon's one-day CyberPower sale has mega deals on surge protectors and battery backups

Amazon has a one-day sale on CyberPower gear to protect your PC from unexpected power surges.

Contributor, PCWorld |

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: you need to protect your precious PCs from sudden electrical emissions with a surge protector. And today you can do it for less: Amazon is running a one-day sale on CyberPower surge protectors, with many prices near all-time lows.

First up isa simple wall hanging surge protector with three outlets, and two USB charging ports for $8.95 down from $13 and just a buck off its all-time low. The three outlets are rated for 600 Joules of surge protection. Next, is a fancier surge protector rated for 1200 Joules with six swiveling outlets for $10.49 instead of $15. Again, this is less than a dollar off its all-time low.This surge protector comes with two USB charging pots and is also designed to hang off the wall.

Finally, we have the CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent UPS for $100 down from $135 and about $5 off its all-time low. This UPS has 10 outlets for all the various electronics in your home office, with a 1,350 Volt/815 Watt battery. There’s also an LCD panel to show current battery power conditions including the estimated runtime, load capacity, and so on. Remember, a UPS is designed to keep your PC running for a short time when the power goes out in order to save your work and safely shut down.

