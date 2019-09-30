Deal

Ludicrous: This convertible Acer laptop is $150 with the right code

Grab a solid travel laptop in the Acer Spin 1 at Staples for just $150.

acerspin1
Acer

Staples has a great deal on a lightweight, physically flexible laptop today. The Acer Spin 1 is just $150 with the checkout code 14408. That is a fantastic deal for a basic Windows 10 convertible laptop.

This version of the Acer Spin 1 features an 11.6-inch 1366-by-768 touchscreen. For the processor, it’s rocking the Intel Pentium Silver N5000, a quad-core CPU with a base clock of 1.1GHz and a boost of 2.7GHz. It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, as well as a microSD slot if you need to add more capacity.

The Spin 1 relies on Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity. There’s also 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0, and HMDI 2.0 out. Acer promises 10 hours of battery life with this clamshell, which is about standard.

As you can see, this is a relatively underpowered laptop, but for basic email, video streaming, and PowerPoint presentation or other Office-style productivity work, it should be just fine. Though we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it’s a steal at $150: This Acer Spin 1 version carries an MSRP of $330, and similarly configured Spin 1 laptops at other shops cost $100 to $200 more than this on-sale convertible at Staples.

[Today’s deal: Acer Spin 1 11.6-inch convertible laptop for $150 at Staples.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
