Ludicrous: This convertible Acer laptop is $150 with the right code

Staples has a great deal on a lightweight, physically flexible laptop today. The Acer Spin 1 is just $150 with the checkout code 14408Remove non-product link. That is a fantastic deal for a basic Windows 10 convertible laptop.

This version of the Acer Spin 1 features an 11.6-inch 1366-by-768 touchscreen. For the processor, it’s rocking the Intel Pentium Silver N5000, a quad-core CPU with a base clock of 1.1GHz and a boost of 2.7GHz. It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, as well as a microSD slot if you need to add more capacity.

The Spin 1 relies on Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity. There’s also 1 USB 3.0 port, 1 USB 2.0, and HMDI 2.0 out. Acer promises 10 hours of battery life with this clamshell, which is about standard.

As you can see, this is a relatively underpowered laptop, but for basic email, video streaming, and PowerPoint presentation or other Office-style productivity work, it should be just fine. Though we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it’s a steal at $150: This Acer Spin 1 version carries an MSRP of $330, and similarly configured Spin 1 laptops at other shops cost $100 to $200 more than this on-sale convertible at Staples.

[Today’s deal: Acer Spin 1 11.6-inch convertible laptop for $150 at Staples.Remove non-product link]