AMD's Ryzen 3 3200G with Radeon graphics is ready to game for just $75

Today is a great day to get your PC gaming on without needing to pay up for a discrete graphics card. Fry’s is selling the Ryzen 3 3200G for $75Remove non-product link. That’s about $20 cheaper than Amazon’s current price and below the $99 sticker price.

This particular Zen+ APU packs a quad-core processor with a 3.6GHz base clock, and a boost clock of 4GHz. Unlike AMD’s higher end Ryzen processors, its APUs come with graphics processing built-in courtesy of Radeon Vega 8 graphics cores. The Ryzen 3 3200G also comes with a Wraith Spire cooler in the box.

We haven’t reviewed this particular APU, but we did review its predecessor, the Ryzen 3 2200G. Performance on this newer processor will be at least as good, with some upgrades thanks to the faster clock speeds. You can expect some solid playability on AAA games. We aren’t talking 60fps at 1080p or anything like that, but you can expect some solid 40 to 60 fps at 720p resolution. There should also be some lower end 1080p performance on games with lighter graphics performance, as well as esports titles. Not bad for the graphics built into your processor!

If you need a cheap, fast-enough chip for gaming and you don’t have a lot of money for a graphics card, the Ryzen 3 3200G is a solid choice. It’s also a great option for the family computer, allowing the kids to have a great experience with simpler games like Slime Rancher and Stardew Valley.

