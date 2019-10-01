Preposterous! Corel Painter Pro 2019 is $25 in a killer Humble Bundle

You can pretty much always find great deals tucked away inside Humble Bundles, but the current non-gaming bundle can only be described as ridonkulous. If you run over to Humble right now you can pick-up the Painter Create with Confidence bundle featuring Corel Painter 2019 for just $25. The deal ends next Wednesday. (The version of Corel Painter is available for Windows and Mac. Some parts of the bundle are Windows only.)

That is insane. Corel Painter 2019 is currently $359 on Amazon. For anyone into digital art, or just those who want to give something other than Photoshop a try, this is the best $25 you’ll spend on software. The latest version got back to basics with a focus on interface upgrades and a performance boost, which you can read all about in our Corel Painter 2019 review.

As this is a Humble Bundle, you get more than just Painter. At the $1 level you get Corel PhotoMirage (Windows only), Corel Plugin—ParticleShop, and Brush Pack—Animation. If you pay more than the average (currently $22.65) it adds a one year subscription to Gravit Designer Pro, a vector graphic design app. It also has PaintShop Pro Ultimate (Windows only), and Brush Pack- Superheroes.

Finally, at the $25 level you get, in addition to the main attraction, Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate (Windows only), Brush Pack—Manga, and Brush Pack—Concept Design.

That’s a whole lot of design and drawing software for almost nothing. We reviewed Corel Painter 2019 a year ago in August 2018. Overall, we thought it was a solid image suite that would be good for newcomers or anyone running an older version of the software. That was at the $359 asking price, but at $25? It’s a no-brainer.

Keep in mind that the proceeds from Humble Bundle go to charity so you can always pay a little more if you can afford it. Also, Humble Bundle prices are fluid and the average price tier’s cost may rise (or dip) over time.

