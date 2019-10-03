Best Camera Discounts for the Holiday Season

Best Cameras for the Holiday Season

It is that time of the year when we get to celebrate one holiday after another, which for most people means lots of fun memories and pictures. If you are in the market for a new camera, we have gathered some of our favorite choices to help you capture beautiful moments this holiday season. Whether you want to remember your creative costumes for this year’s Halloween party or share a picture of your home-cooked dinner during Thanksgiving, we have great recommendations for you. We also included action cameras in the list for those who are planning on having an action-packed adventure this holiday season.

Here are some of our top picks:

Try the Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless at Adorama

The Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless is an upgrade of the Sony Alpha A5000. Check out our review of the earlier model here. The Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless camera comes with a 16–50mm Power Zoom lens. The lens is lightweight and easy to transport. However, don't let its weight fool you. The Power Zoom lens features ED and aspherical elements that enable you to take sharp, detailed images. You can enjoy the same quality in half the weight of other DSLRs. This camera also features a 24.3-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor, which allows you to take high-resolution pictures of up to 6000 x 4000 pixels. You also won't lose details in any of your photo enlargements. Along with high-resolution photos, you can also film videos in HD using it. This camera has a 179 point auto-focus system that allows you to film and track movements easily, making it a great camera to capture moving subjects and fast-action moments. Another winning point is that it allows you to connect your devices using the camera's built-in Wi-Fi. You can easily share photos with family and friends via their smartphones or tablets.

Purchase your PowerShot G7 X Mark II at Canon

The PowerShot G7 X Mark II is a great choice if you want a camera that is easy to carry around yet powerful. This comes with a 1.0-inch, 20.1 megapixels CMOS sensor that is powerful enough to take high-quality photos and videos even in dim light. You can capture high-resolution pictures up to 5472 x 3648 pixels, allowing you to easily edit and crop the pictures without losing details or harming the quality of the photos. This camera features 4.2x optical zoom, giving you a little extra zoom compared to other point-and-shoot cameras. If you would like to take a group photo, you can take advantage of this camera's extra zoom along with built-in Wi-Fi. You can snap a picture from this camera and send it right away to your cell phone. The Wi-Fi connectivity gives you the possibility to use your smartphone as the camera's remote control, allowing you to easily capture group shots. If you are interested in Canon Cameras, you can read about how you can unlock Canon's advanced features here.

Invest a Leica M Typ 240 at KEH Camera

Leica is a well-known, trusted brand to many professional photographers and novices alike. Like other Leica cameras, the Leica M Typ 240 features powerful capabilities that will allow you to capture breathtaking pictures with bold colors without going overboard. Although this camera has a higher price tag, it is definitely a great choice for a photography enthusiast who is looking to invest in a long-lasting, top-quality camera. This device has great white balance. The colors that you get in your pictures are very similar to real life. Even in low lighting, you can capture great, artistic photos using the fast M-mount lenses. With this camera, you can use many different lenses with wide apertures, allowing a lot of light in. Many of the Leica lenses that you can pair with this camera are very easy to hold and relatively lightweight, which means that you don't need to worry about having shaky hands when you're taking a photo. This camera also has 3 different film modes: smooth color, vivid color, or black and white. Whether you prefer pictures with bright, vivid colors or you prefer ones with muted colors, you will find a mode that will appeal to your own taste. This camera is also a great choice for filming videos. It has 1080p full-HD video functionality. You can create great videos that your family will cherish for years to come. If you are interested in a different Leica range, then check out our review of Leica's T-System digital cameras.

Get your HERO7 at GoPro

If you are the adventurous type and like to go on action-driven vacations during the holidays, then the GoPro HERO7 may be a great option for you. The HERO7 is equipped with cutting-edge technology. You can capture clear images and even videos during intense activities like swimming, canoeing, biking, surfing, and more. This camera is waterproof up to 33 feet underwater. GoPro has added local tone mapping so that your pictures stay vivid and colorful regardless of your surroundings.

Save on the SJCAM SJ4000 AIR Action Camera at AliExpress

If you are looking for an action camera that is affordable and allows you to film regular sports as well as water sports in great quality, you can try the SJCAM SJ4000 AIR Action Camera. This camera has a 12 Megapixel CMOS Sensor with an HD wide-angle lens, which is great for different types of sports. This is a great companion for morning adventures. You can capture great quality pictures with ease. To make it user-friendly, SJCAM has added a built-in viewing screen on this camera model and easy-to-navigate menus. If you are planning to swim and even dive during this holiday season, you can appreciate this camera's water-resistant casing that allows you to capture images even up to 30M underwater. This is also a great choice if you have a kayaking trip coming up. This SJ4000 AIR Action Camera is a lightweight and inexpensive, which makes it a great option for children who are starting out on their sport-filled adventures. This particular camera comes with different mounts and attachments. This camera also has Wi-Fi functionality so you can easily share images and photos on your mobile device.

Order the EOS Rebel T6 EF-S IS Digital Camera at Walmart

This camera features 18-megapixel resolution and automatic white balance, which allows you to get high-quality photos each time. You can also play with different filters like the Fisheye, Toy Camera, and Miniature Effect. With the EOS Full HD Movie mode, you can film video recordings easily. You can check out the pictures you take with its 3" LCD screen that also has image editing features. This camera's optical viewfinder will help you quickly and accurately focus on your subject. For beginners, the camera has a Scene Intelligent Auto mode, which helps simplify settings for new photographers without a lot of experience. Another user-friendly feature is this camera's wireless capabilities that allow remote shooting. You can use your smartphone to take group shots, which is a must during the holiday season. All you need to do is connect your cell phone to the Camera Connect app, which is free to download. What's more, is that you can even play with different shooting modes while using its wireless capabilities. You can try the AF frame modes that allow face detection or shoot in continuous shooting mode.

Get a picture-perfect holiday this year!

Whether you are looking to order a new camera for an upcoming holiday trip or whether you are thinking of buying one as a present for a loved one, there are plenty of high-tech options to choose from in the market today. Regardless of your budget, you can find ones that will fit your expectations without going beyond your set budget. Some brands, like the Leica, have a higher price points across the board. Other brands, like Canon or Sony, have relatively more affordable price points. However, you will find that most brands do carry a wide range of prices to reflect its different types of cameras. Many different stores carry top-quality, easy-to-use cameras, whether you are searching for action cameras, mirrorless cameras, DSLRs, compact cameras, or professional photography tools.