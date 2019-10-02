Amazon's 1-day Acer sale has deals on gamer gear, displays, PCs and more

It’s one-day sale time at Amazon. Today the online retailer has bargains on Acer products with deals on laptops, displays, desktop PCs, mousepads, and mice. Here are our top choices from the sale.

First up is the Acer Chromebook 15 for $240Remove non-product link. That’s the all-time low and $90 below the most recent price around $330. Normally we wouldn’t consider a Chromebook costing more than $200 a “deal,” but this one is pretty sweet. It has a 15-inch 1080p touchscreen, an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This has everything you want in a Chromebook plus touch. With this model you can fire up Linux apps when you need to, and run Android apps from Google Play.

Next, is the Acer XF270HU display for $260Remove non-product link, an all-time low and well below its more recent price tag bouncing between $300 and $380. This is a TN panel rocking a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time, and it’s also got FreeSync. Some people don’t like TN panels, because the viewing angles and color accuracy aren’t as good as IPS displays. Nevertheless, these monitors can operate very quickly, reducing visual artifacts, which is why some gamers like them.

Finally, there’s the Acer Predator RGB mousepad for $30Remove non-product link, down from its more recent price tag around $51. That’s a whole lot of cheddar to spend on a mouse pad, but this thing has five profile settings to get just the right RGB lighting you want for your games. It also integrates with other RGB Predator devices. It’s not for everyone, but if you’re all about RGB this is the mousepad for you.

[Today’s deal: Amazon one-day sale on Acer products.]