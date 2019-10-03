Deal

Rock out with this bassy Sony XB20 bluetooth speaker for 60% off today

The blue model is an all-time-low today.

Get your autumn pumpin’ with a new portable Bluetooth speaker for all those tailgate parties. Today Amazon is selling the Sony XB20 portable wireless speaker for $40, down $58 from its $98 MSRP. This deal expires just before midnight on Thursday evening Pacific time and is only available in blue.

This speaker has an Extra Bass button that activates dual passive radiators to pump up the sounds on the low end. It’s also got a blue LED around the edge, because of course it does. This speaker is also water resistant, and promises 12 hours of battery life. You can use just one of these speakers or connect a bunch together for extra party vibes.

The XB20 can also connect to your smartphone via NFC, and it supports Sony’s LDAC audio coding tech to stream high-resolution audio via Bluetooth—though there is some criticism about just how good LDAC is. Regardless, this is a really popular Bluetooth speaker that is available right now for more than 50 percent off its usual price. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers while you're at it.

[Today’s deal: Sony XB20 wireless speaker for $40 on Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
