Try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 1 month plus Spotify Premium for $1

If you’ve been thinking about joining Xbox Game Pass for PC, today is your chance to try the deluxe version. Right now, Microsoft is offering a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Spotify Premium for $1. Both offers are open only to new subscribers.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you get access to more than 100 games to download and play on your PC and Xbox console. Some of the top choices currently available include Gears 5, Metro Exodus, and Forza Horizon 4. As part of a subscription, you also get Xbox Live Gold—which is basically a must for any Xbox owner since it enables online multiplayer. Spotify Premium, meanwhile, gives you ad-free music, unlimited skips, and the ability to download music to your devices.

Overall this is a great deal, though the Xbox Game Pass subscription is very short lived, of course. If you want to continue with the service after your Game Pass subscription expires, you’ll pay $15 per month. Spotify Premium costs $10 per month.

If you haven’t tried Game Pass yet, right now is a great time to try.

[Today’s deal: One month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate + six months of Spotify Premium for $1.]