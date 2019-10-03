Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs, the best for 1440p gaming, are $40 off

When it comes to PC gaming, 1440p is the sweet spot, hitting an ideal blend of fidelity and performance. Today, Best Buy's offering some killer deals on AMD Radeon graphics cards that reign for this resolution. The XFX Radeon RX 5700 is $290Remove non-product link and the more powerful Radeon RX 5700 XT is $360Remove non-product link. Both sport reference cooler designs. The non-XT card usually sells for between $330 and $350, while the XT version sells for about $400.

Check out our comprehensive Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review for a full performance evaluation. In a nutshell, these are wicked fast, very energy efficient, and support some clever value-adding software tricks like Radeon Image Sharpening. In our opinion, the Radeon X 5700 is the best 1440p graphics card you can get thanks to its general pricing and great performance on 60Hz displays. With the RX 5700 you can expect no-compromises 1440p gaming.

If, however, you have a high refresh rate 1440p monitor, consider the Radeon RX 5700 XT instead. It’s a little more expensive, but well worth if you plan on gaming above 60 frames per second. Besides, this sale price isn't far off the Radeon RX 5700’s standard price, making it a no-brainer.

These graphics cards support the cutting-edge PCI Express 4.0 standard if you've got a Ryzen 3000-series CPU, but they should work just fine in motherboards that only support PCIe 3.0—a.k.a. every motherboard you can buy except AMD's enthusiast-class X570 boards.

