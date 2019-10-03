Best discounts on fitness trackers and wearables, October 2019

Best discounts on fitness trackers and wearables for October 2019

For tech lovers and health enthusiasts, there is a gadget that was made just for you. Fitness trackers have come a long way from a simple pedometer. With today’s advanced devices, you can track calories, log workouts, use GPS location, and much more. Check out these 5 different options to begin your fitness journey with the help of some cool tech. If you’re looking to purchase a new fitness tracker or smartwatch, make sure to visit PCWorld coupons for the best discounts.

Get the Apple Watch starting at just $199

One of the hottest and most popular smartwatches to hit the market is none other than the Apple Watch series of devices. These user-friendly wearables are packed with features that any fitness enthusiast would appreciate. The latest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 5, boasts a high-resolution touchscreen, iPhone connectivity, and tons of health centric features like calorie counting, activity tracking, and even water intake monitoring. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with the Series 5, you can opt for the previous Apple Watch Series 3 for only $199. It includes most of the basic features but with smaller bezel and an older processor. Otherwise, it is an excellent buy for someone who wants their first Apple Watch.

Apple also offers the AirPods that pair seamlessly with both your iPhone and Apple Watch, so you can listen to your favorite music or audiobook while going for a run or hitting the gym. Right now, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods for $159 with free shipping.

Find the perfect Garmin smartwatch for any activity

Garmin is renowned for its innovative and rugged GPS products, and that is no different when it comes to Garmin smartwatches. They make a wide selection of specially-designed devices to suit your activity. Whether you are a weekend golfer looking to improve your game or a long distance runner training for a marathon, Garmin has just the smartwatch for you.

For the serious runner, Garmin offers the Forerunner 935 Running watch that is capable of tracking running, cycling, and swimming, making it the perfect for triathlon training device. It also includes accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring right on your wrist making it super convenient. Garmin also sells the Approach S40 Golf Smartwatch for avid golfers who want a great looking watch. This smartwatch comes preloaded with over 41,000 golf courses so it’s ready to play when you are.

Regardless of your sport, Garmin makes a smartwatch that can improve your performance as an athlete. Right now, you can get 10% off sitewide at Garmin when you register your device.

Free shipping on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches

Another quality brand for wearables is Samsung which offers a great selection of smartwatches for daily use and athletic training. The premiere Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 comes in two different sizes and up to 3 different bezel colors depending on if you get the LTE or Bluetooth only model. All Galaxy watches feature accurate GPS tracking as well apps to help you with stress, breathing, meditation, and sleep. The Galaxy watches can also be customized to fit your unique style and flare using different bands and faces. There are lots of accessories you can add to make it your own. You can get free shipping on all Samsung Galaxy watches today.

If you need a fitness tracker that is a bit lighter and sleeker, check out the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Packaged in a very slimline design, the Galaxy Fit offers automatic activity tracking and a battery life of up to a week. This small device is still packed with impressive features including heart rate monitoring, calorie burn tracking, and sleep tracking. Check out PCWorld for other great Samsung Galaxy offers.

Get up to 50% off Timex watches with free shipping

If you are more of an old school athlete that needs a durable, no-frills watch then check out what Timex has to offer. The Timex Ironman series of watches is one of the most recognizable sports watches around the globe and for good reason. These watches have been used in countless Ironman competitions and have stood the test of time. There are a number of different models to choose from but the latest release is the Timex Ironman GPS watch that has all the basic features that you come to expect like water-resistance, pace alerts, and extreme durability but also adds tap-screen functionality and GPS tracking. For a limited time, Timex is offering free shipping sitewide including Ironman GPS watches.

Fitness tracker offers that are good for your health and your wallet

There’s no shortage of great smartwatches to choose from and there’s definitely a device that will suit your needs and lifestyle. Don’t forget you can take advantage of significant savings on a fitness tracked when you shop with a PCWorld coupon. Start your fitness journey today and order one of these highly-recommended smartwatches at a discount.