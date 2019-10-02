Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 109: Radeon RX 5700 XT face-off, RIS on Vega, ray tracing vs. high refresh rates

Getting groovy with graphics tech

Today's show dives into Brad's XFX Thicc II Ultra and Sapphire Nitro+ reviews, Radeon Image Sharpening landing on RX Vega cards, Adam's journey so far into RTX vs high refresh rate gaming, and so much more.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into cutting-edge graphics card technologies.

Brad kicks things off by recapping his recent reviews of enthusiast-class custom Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards. The XFX Thicc II Ultra has generated some controversy recently, but we gave it a decent score, so Brad and Gordon also spend some time explaining why different reviewers can give the same hardware such vastly opposing verdicts. The Sapphire Nitro+, on the other hand, is virtually perfect and punches far above its weight class thanks to Sapphire’s awesome Trixx Boost feature. Brad gushes about it and explains how to create slightly downscaled monitor resolutions of your own if you don’t have a Sapphire-brand graphics card.

That segues into a discussion about AMD’s killer Radeon Image Sharpening tech trickling down to Radeon Vega and Polaris GPUs, followed by Adam’s journey into comparing real-time ray tracing and ultra-high refresh rates. Which is more worthwhile?

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 109 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

