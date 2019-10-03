Especially as the seasons change, a smart thermostat is a convenient and economical way to control your houses temperature and energy costs. Today you can get the Honeywell T5+ smart thermostat on Amazon for $97.97Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $150 and the lowest we've seen it.

This smart thermostat is simple to set up and use, and comes with a solid lineup of features to get the most out of your home's temperature controls. You can check in on usage and control temperatures from anywhere with your mobile device or set schedules so it doesn't need daily adjusting. In addition, you can let it adapt itself to your habits, so you won't have to manually set it once it's used to your needs. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit, and Google Assistant, and can be integrated with your existing smart home setup.

We haven't tried this version yet, but we liked its predecessor enough to name it the best budget smart thermostat in our roundup. And with this sale, this newer version should offer similar smarts for a great price.

[Today's deal: Honeywell T5+ smart thermostat for $97.97 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Get ready for winter with 35% off the Honeywell T5+ smart thermostat" was originally published by TechHive .