Discover your roots with these deep discounts on 23andMe kits

If you've ever wanted to learn about your ancestry, whether for health reasons or just curiosity, 23andMe is simply the best option out there. Their kits can be a little pricey, however, but today you can save a bundle on whichever one you choose: The Health + Ancestry Service is $149Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $199, and the Ancestry + Traits Service is $79Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $99.

The Ancestry + Traits Service is the less expensive (and more basic) of the two on-sale options, but it still comes with plenty of features. Ancestry Composition can tell you where in the world your ancestors came from, while 30+ traits reports detail how your DNA affects your physical traits, such as hair color and texture, facial features, and more. You'll also be able to connect with relatives who have used the service, along with many other features.

The Health + Ancestry Service is better suited for those looking to learn more about their medical predisposition. You'll get 10+ predisposition reports, including some for conditions like Alzheimer's and diabetes. You can also find out if you're a carrier for certain conditions, as well as how your genes affect your wellness. In addition, you'll get many of the features of the cheaper package included.

In our review, we gave the 23andMe ancestry service 4.5 stars out of 5 and named it the best DNA testing kit, noting that "you can expect to receive a robust amount of information on your heritage, genetic traits, and relatives in its system."