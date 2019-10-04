AMD's 8-core Ryzen 7 2700X drops to $195 with tons of free games

AMD’s awesome Ryzen 3000 processors are here and kicking all sorts of butt, so now retailers are looking to unload older but still-solid Ryzen 2000-series CPUs at jaw-dropping prices. Amazon is currently selling the Ryzen 7 2700X for just $195. The price has been circling close to that for a few days now, but as recently as mid-September this processor was selling for $240, and AMD's 2nd-gen Ryzen flagship launched at $330 just a year ago.

On top of the great price, this CPU also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, and a free copy of either The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3. That’s a whole lot of free games. Both of these added freebies expire in the next few months, so don't count on getting them if you’re putting your CPU away for a future build. To redeem these giveaways you usually have to verify with AMD that you’re running the hardware you purchased via an in-browser hardware detection tool.

The Ryzen 7 2700X is an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor with a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost of 4.3GHz. In our review of the Ryzen 7 2700X processor in April 2018, we found it was an absolute beast at productivity workloads, and a solid gaming CPU too. This is a great processor at a killer price, full stop.

[Today’s deal: Ryzen 7 2700X for $195 at Amazon.]