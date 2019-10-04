This prebuilt Dell XPS gaming PC with our favorite 1080p GPU is $686 after a monster $400+ discount

Dell has a great deal on a 1080p gaming rig right now. The Dell XPS 8930 is just $686Remove non-product link with the checkout code XPSDTAFF01. This desktop features an Intel Core i5-9400 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card. It’s normally $1100 for this PC, and 1080p gaming rigs in general usually cost you about $800 to $1000 when you build them yourself. Bottom line: this is a great deal.

The Dell tower features the aforementioned i5-9400 with six cores and six threads, a base clock of 2.9GHz, and a boost clock of 4.1GHz. It’s a little light in the RAM department with just 8GB, but you can easily add another 8GB yourself—or just deal. While 16GB is the trend right now, most games perform just fine with 8GB of RAM at 1080p resolution.

The tower is rocking a 256GB NVMe boot SSD and a 1TB hard drive for all your major files. The smaller, yet speedy, SSD has enough room for a game or two plus any personal files you want, though most of your digital life will need to be offloaded to the hard drive. The SSD’s inclusion should make Windows boot fast and feel speedy.

The centerpiece of this tower is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, our favorite graphics card for 1080p gaming at 60Hz. You can expect to set all graphics options to Ultra for most AAA games at 1080p. If you have a high refresh rate monitor you’ll likely have to step down the graphics a bit if you prefer more frames per second over increased visual fidelity.

