Upgrade your gaming with this curved HD high refresh rate monitor for just $145

Despite dropping prices, most of the PC gaming world is still using 1080p resolution displays instead of upgrading to 1440p or 4K. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your display, but don’t have a graphics card to handle higher resolutions, how about going with a high refresh rate monitor? Right now, Amazon has a solid deal on an AOC 24-inch curved, FreeSync 1080p high refresh rate panel for $145. This monitor usually sells closer to $180, and the current price is Amazon’s all-time low.

The AOC C24G1 is small as monitors go, but there’s no question it’s mighty. It features a 1500R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience. It’s also rocking a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1 millisecond response time.

This is a VA panel, which puts it close to the color quality of an IPS panel, but more like a TN panel in terms of performance. The marketing on Amazon also claims it’s an HDR display, but that doesn’t seem to be the case and is probably referring to one of the other monitor options available from this page. AOC also provides a 3-year warranty that protects you against dead pixels during that time.

Overall, this looks like a very good display that can definitely upgrade your gaming experience at a good price, especially if you’re graphics card is something like the Radeon RX 5700 or a Geforce GTX 1660 Ti. If you don’t mind dialing down the graphics settings you can also get some good FreeSync-friendly high refresh rate gaming with this display and a care like the Radeon RX 590 or RX 580.

[Today’s deal: AOC C24G1 for $145 at Amazon.]