Watch us build this PC with Threadripper and GeForce RTX inside

Precision-crafted, artisanal stainless steel handles and aluminium case meet true PC power this Wednesday.

If your idea of a professional computer means being locked into proprietary parts and never being able to upgrade—think again.

On October 9, watch PCWorld build a 32-core AMD Threadripper-based, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti-packing PC in this beautiful all-aluminium Dune Pro case.

With artisanal stainless steel handles and aluminium parts, nothing says classy like the Dune Pro case. And you don't even have to buy a $1,000 monitor stand to get it.

So grab your mock turtleneck and get ready for our best PC build ever at 10 a.m. PST on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. 

