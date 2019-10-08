Give yourself a productivity boost with this PowerShell training—now over 90% off

There's a powerful tool built into the Windows OS, and its name is PowerShell. While it's designed to help IT professionals do their jobs faster, virtually anyone can supercharge their productivity with PowerShell. Want to learn how to use it on your own machine? Find out with The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle, discounted by an extra 20 percent this October.

PowerShell is a Windows command line and scripting language that gives system administrators the ability to automate tasks. It’s a vitally important skill to have, especially if you want to work in IT. And that’s what makes this three-course package so attractive. It’ll introduce you to PowerShell, illustrate the uses of the scripting language, and it does all of this at a price that practically anyone can afford.

The courses in The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle are designed to be taken by anyone. Even a complete beginner can start with the first course and advance their way through the entire program with ease. The courses are delivered online too, so there are no schedules and, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access, you can take as long as you want to complete them all.

This training is valued at $600. You won’t pay anywhere close to that, however, when you take advantage of this deal. The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle is offered to readers for just $15.20 when you enter the code 20LEARN20 at checkout.

The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle



See Deal

Prices subject to change.