Snag a $130 6TB Seagate external drive for $75 with this code

Staples is currently offering $20 off online orders of $75 or more with the checkout code 17260. That’s a great code to apply to this 6TB Seagate desktop external hard driveRemove non-product link, currently on sale for $95, bringing your total down to $75. This hard drive usually costs between $110 and $130, so this is a killer deal for a whole lot of storage.

Seagate’s drive transfers data over a USB 3.0 interface and requires its own power source. Unlike mobile external hard drives, it’s too big to run off the power from your PC’s USB port.

With 6TB of capacity you’ll have tons of rooms for high definition videos, photos, and other files. There’s even enough room for a game or two if you don’t mind the game files traveling over a USB cable to hit your hardware. This would be a great drive to pair with your chosen Windows backup software to ensure your data stays safe if disaster strikes.

There’s really not a lot else to this external hard drive. There doesn’t appear to be any extra software, which is actually our preferred setup since there are so many software options out there for running backups.

As with most external hard drives, this one comes pre-formatted for NTFS. Anyone wanting to use this with a Mac will have to reformat it before use.

[Today’s deal: 6TB Seagate external hard drive for $75 with code 17260.Remove non-product link]