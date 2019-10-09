Add massive storage with this 10TB Seagate Backup Plus drive for $200

There aren’t many things more precious than data, so protecting yours is likely a top priority. Backup storage can be expensive, but today you can get the massive 10TB Seagate Backup Plus hub on Amazon for $200Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $270.

This external hard drive can be used with either Mac or Windows to back up all your photos, video, audio, documents, and other files. Dual USB 3.0 ports allow you to transfer files and charge other devices simultaneously. And storing and backing up files is pretty simple: You can choose among several backup settings, including one-click backups or those on a recurring schedule.

This external hard drive is limited to the USB 3.0 interface, whereas we recommend USB 3.1 in our external drive review round-up, but you can’t beat the price for this huge amount of storage. And with an average of 4 stars out of 5 across more than 2,000 user reviews, it seems to be a popular pick.

[ Today’s deal: 10TB Seagate Backup Plus for $200Remove non-product link. ]