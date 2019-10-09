Deal

Keep your devices alive with Amazon's 1-day Anker charging blowout

Amazon is throwing a 24-hour blowout sale on Anker charging accessories for phones, laptops, and tablets.

Just the thought of running out of battery life mid-day is enough to send some folks into full-blown panic. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and today, you can get ready to top off your devices at any time with Amazon’s 24-hour blowout sale on Anker charging accessories. Anker’s a popular and highly respected brand, and during the one-day sale, all of this charging gear costs significantly less than their previous all-time lows. Don’t miss out.

The tiny yet big-capacity PowerCore II portable charger can keep phones, tablets, and even USB-C-powered laptops going on the run. A 10,000 mAh model costs $25.19, down from $36, and this mobile battery is hefty enough to charge your phone two or three times over before it dies. An even beefier 20,000 mAh version is on sale for $39.88, down from $60. If you need an extra cable to use with these, the one-day sale includes deals on Anker’s USB-C to USB-A cables, Lightning to USB-A cables, and Lightning to USB-C cables.

For faster charging around your home or office, Amazon’s Anker blowout offers a variety of more stationary battery-boosting accessories. A twelve-outlet surge protector augmented with a trio of USB ports costs $23.79 (down from $34); a compact USB-C high-speed wall charger costs $27.89 (down from $40); a circular 7.5-watt PowerWave wireless charging pad costs $30 instead of $50; and a stand-up 7.5W PowerWave wireless charging pad is on sale for $34.95, also down from $50.

Finally, Anker’s two-port USB car charger is only $16.79 today, nearly a third off its usual $24 price. It includes both USB-A and USB-C, and the latter charges devices fast with its 30W power delivery. (The USB-A port is 12W.)

These deals are killer. So, if you need a little extra help keeping your devices topped off throughout the day, don’t miss Amazon’s 24-hour Anker charging accessory sale.

