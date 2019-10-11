This Radeon RX 5700, our favorite 1440p GPU, is a mammoth $70 off

If you’re rocking a 1440p display or seeking a no-compromises 1080p gaming experience with future-proofing built-in, today is the day to buy. An Asus Radeon RX 5700 reference card is just $280 at NeweggRemove non-product link with the checkout code EMCUTUU38 and a $20 mail-in rebate. This card is our favorite 1440p GPU and normally sells for about $350 to $360.

In addition to the hardware, you get your choice of either Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for free, along with three months of Microsoft’s superb Xbox Game Pass for PC. To use these checkout codes you need to join the retailer’s daily deals mailing list.

When we reviewed the RX 5700 in July we said it would make a great choice for high refresh rate 1080p gaming, as well as an excellent 1440p card at 60 frames per second. It easily cracked our list of the best graphics cards for PC gaming.

These cards use PCIe 4.0, but they are backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards. If you want to use PCIe 4.0 you’ll need to pick up an AMD Ryzen 3000-series processor as well as an X570 motherboard. But don’t sweat it if you can’t afford one, as PCIe 4.0’s enhanced speed doesn’t affect gaming performance whatsoever.

If the Radeon RX 5700 can’t fit into your budget even at this price, Newegg also has a deal on the Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 590 for $195Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCUTUU33. The Radeon RX 590 is a fantastic card for 1080p gaming, though only an entry-level option at 1440p resolution. AMD offers the same free giveaways with the RX 590 as with the RX 5700.

[Today’s deal: Asus Radeon RX 5700 for $280 with checkout code and MIR at Newegg.Remove non-product link]