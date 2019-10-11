Protect your home with a Google Nest security kit for $225 off

Home Depot has a great deal today for anyone who wants to secure their house with Google Nest equipment. The hardware retailer is selling a Nest Security Alarm System with two Google Nest Indoor cameras for $575. Buying these items separately would set you back nearly $800.

The Nest Secure features a puck-shaped hub with a backlit keypad and Echo-like lighting effects around the device’s perimeter. It also has a backup battery for when the power goes out. The system also comes with one door/window sensor, two remote controls, and two indoor sirens.

In addition to the alarm system, you get two Nest Indoor cams, allowing you to monitor activity inside the home. The cameras can stand on a flat surface, or use the built-in magnet to attach it to something metallic. There’s also a wall plate for attaching to the wall.

We reviewed the Nest Secure Alarm back in 2018. We liked the device’s overall design, the idea of combining motion sensing with the door/window sensor, and the battery backup. We only gave it a rating of 3/5, however, largely because of the price. Today, the price is much less of an issue in this combo deal.

[Today’s deal: Google Nest Secure Alarm System plus two Google Nest Indoor Cams for $575 at Home Depot.]