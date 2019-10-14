Never vacuum again: Eufy's RoboVac 15C is $170 after an $80 discount

Are you still vacuuming your own floors in 2019? If so, today’s your chance to join the robotic revolution. For today only, Amazon is selling the Eufy RoboVac 15C for $170Remove non-product link, the all-time low price and a massive $80 discount from its normal $250. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

This robo-vac includes Wi-Fi connectivity, BoostIQ to increase or reduce suction as needed based on the floor type, and the ability to clean hard floors to medium-pile carpets. That’s a pretty versatile range, as some robovacs have a hard time even getting up on a small carpet from a hard floor.

We reviewed the RoboVac 15C in July and really liked its three suction levels, as well as the ability to control the robot and receive notifications via a smartphone app. Its navigational abilities were pretty good, but it doesn’t remember your home’s layout or anything like that. The RoboVac is nice to look at with its tempered glass cover, and a 2.85-inch height to get under most furniture.

“The RoboVac 15C Max offers powerful suction and reliable performance at a bargain-hunter’s price,” we wrote in our four-star (out of five) evaluation. At today’s price, the value is even better than usual.

[Today’s deal: Eufy RoboVac 15C for $170 at Amazon.Remove non-product link]