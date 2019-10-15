Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get 85+ hours of in-depth Python training for just $35

PCWorld |

product 27813 product shots1
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Python’s simplicity makes it an ideal language to learn, especially for first time programmers. And now anyone can become adept for cheap with The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, which is temporarily discounted to just $34.99.

This bundle, normally valued at over $2000, features twelve courses that’ll turn virtually anyone into a Python coding expert. Students will learn the highly readable syntax, find out the many applications of Python, and discover how to write their own code from scratch. And, since it’s more flexible than traditional classroom training, it's perfect for people who have other life commitments.

The courses in this package are delivered by experts via the web. That means there are no schedules to stick to. You just log in and train when you have a few moments to spare. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content, you can take as long as you want to complete them. Just go at your own pace to assure full understanding of the subject matter.

Computer programming may seem complicated. It isn’t, however, when you start with Python. Save hundreds now on The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, offered for just $34.99 for a limited time.

 
The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle - $34.99

See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes