Why You Should Get a CompTIA Certification in 2019

The job market is as competitive as ever. And it will become even more so as companies across all sectors begin downsizing, which will lead to uncertainty for affected workers. After all, no one wants to invest thousands of dollars and spend four of their most productive years preparing for a career that isn’t expected to be relevant into the future. So it’s only natural that people thoroughly examine and second guess all their possible career trajectories to ensure their own survival.

Of course, no one has a crystal ball. There isn’t a person alive today who can say with any kind of certainty which jobs will still be around in twenty, ten, or even five years. But you can make an educated guess based on current metrics, and the data tells us that a CompTIA certification and training for a career in IT is one of the best moves you can make to ensure long term employability.

CompTIA, for those who may not be aware, is a non-profit information technology trade association. They ensure that all students who earn their certifications meet a minimum number of skill requirements, which leads to consistency in talent across the entire industry. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise then that people equipped with CompTIA certifications are in much more demand than those who do not.

Sure, you could quit your current job and go back to college to retrain like people used to twenty years ago. If you work really hard, you may even earn a degree in four years. Which is fine, but there’s no way for employers to know what you went through in order to earn that degree. Whereas, with a CompTIA certification, they know exactly what you are capable of doing before you even start your first day of work. And that provides, obviously, a huge advantage to everyone involved.

Essentially, earning a CompTIA certification can do more for your future job prospects than any other type of information technology training opportunity, provided you have a willingness to learn and the drive to succeed. If you're keen on getting started, consider picking up The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, which is on sale for just $69 today.

For this small price, you’ll receive access to twelve courses, each offering the chance to earn a different CompTIA certification. You can access the content using any device and, since the courses are delivered entirely online, you can train whenever you please, morning, noon, or night. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access, you can go at your own pace. Finish them as quickly ― or slowly ― as you please. It’s all entirely up to you.

Though this bundle presents a more convenient way to train when compared with traditional methods, convenience is not its top benefit. Its best feature happens to be the sheer number of CompTIA certifications it can prepare you to earn.

Want to learn general information technology skills? Then the CompTIA A+ certification course will be right up your alley. Or, if you want to learn how networks function, then the CompTIA Network+ course is for you. Similarly, you could learn how to fight cybercrime with the CompTIA Security+ course. Whichever course you pick, you'll learn valuable skills and techniques that will better prepare you for their respective certification exams, so you can validate your IT know-how.

And it should be noted that each of these courses are completely beginner-friendly. Students are not required to possess any prior technical knowledge or training in order to understand and excel in the subject matter. When you consider the cost of both time and money that post secondary institutions demand, choosing to train with The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle makes a whole lot of sense.

The bottom line is that no one wants to face an uncertain employment future. Unfortunately, however, there are a lot of people who will. And it will be in their best interests to train now for that eventuality. But that doesn’t mean they need to put their lives on hold and drop thousands of dollars on college tuition. They can do more for less by training to become skilled IT professionals with The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, open for enrollment for a limited time.

