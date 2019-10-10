Buy a 4-pack of Tile Sticker Bluetooth trackers, get an Echo Dot free

Losing important items is a thing of the past thanks to the advent of Bluetooth trackers. If you haven’t tried them yet, Amazon has a deal on a starter pack deal to get you going. A four-pack of the new Tile Sticker and an Amazon Echo Dot is just $60. A four-pack of Tile Stickers by themselves cost $60, so you're essentially getting the Echo Dot for free.

Tile’s Sticker rolled out just a few days ago. These new Bluetooth trackers are waterproof, have an adhesive back to stick to pretty much anything, and a promise of a three-year battery life.

You'll need to be within 150 feet of a Stickered item with your smartphone to set off the Tile’s ring. It also offers the Community Find feature, which pings you with the location of your stuff if another Tile user comes within range of the tracker. As you might expect from this bargain pack, Tile Sticker also works with Alexa to find your stuff around the house—a pretty cool tool if you need to find your keys or the remote.

We haven’t reviewed Tile Sticker yet, but Tile products in general make our list of the best Bluetooth trackers.

[Today’s deal: Tile Sticker 4-pack and Echo Dot for $60 at Amazon.]