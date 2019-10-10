An Acer Aspire laptop with Core i5 and 8GB of RAM is just $419 today

Desktop PCs may be awesome, but lots of people swear by laptops. If you need a new road warrior, check out this deal at Walmart today. The big box retailer is selling a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 for $419Remove non-product link, good for $110 off the sticker price and a great deal for a laptop with a solid set of specs.

This Acer Aspire 5 features a four core, eight thread Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 home. The display has 1080p resolution and the CPU's integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics cover the visuals. You normally see notebooks with this sort of hardware selling for $500 or more.

For ports, the laptop packs one USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type C), one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, and one HDMI port. Connectivity includes 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Ethernet. Acer says the 3220mAh battery can support up to seven hours of use.

If there’s one thing this laptop, lacks it’s storage space, but you can overcome that with the laptop’s SD card reader. Otherwise you can rely on cloud storage, upgrade to a bigger SSD, or just deal with the fact you don’t have a ton of space.

Due to space constraints, this probably isn't an ideal laptop to use as your primary PC unless you rely heavily on cloud storage and online services like Gmail or Google Docs. But as a travel laptop, or even a student laptop, today's Acer Aspire 5 is a good choice and a killer price.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 for $419 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]