A pair of noise-canceling headphones can be the difference between struggling to hear your music over the noise of daily life and immersing yourself in an audio experience. Sony has been delivering that dream for years and today it's a little cheaper: Amazon is selling the Sony Extra Bass WH-XB900N Bluetooth headphones for $198Remove non-product link, an all-time low and a hefty discount from its $250 list price.

These headphones use digital noise cancellation to give you a clear, distraction-free listening experience. Extra bass boosts all those low frequencies, while built-in Alexa makes it easy to take calls and more hands-free. We gave these headphones 4 stars out of 5 in our review, noting that "they’re easy to set up and use, look good, effectively cancel noise, and the sound can be tailored to just about any taste." We also liked that it lived up to its name with the ability to "dial up ridiculous amounts of bass and tailor the overall sound, and there are design flourishes galore," via the convenient on-headphone touch controls.

This story, "Drown out your co-workers with 20% off these booming Sony headphones" was originally published by TechHive .