The Full Nerd ep. 102: Intel price cuts, Radeon RX 5500, Dune Pro vs. Mac Pro

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wade into battlegrounds, digging deep into CPU and GPU price wars before revealing a new PC-centric rival to the Mac Pro. Well, at least the Mac Pro case.

We kick things off by discussing Intel’s recent processor price reductions. They’re significant in the case of the massively multi-core upcoming “Cascade-X” Core-X chips, and milder (but still welcome) in Intel’s graphics-less F-series Core CPUs. After that, Brad reveals what we know (and don’t know) about AMD’s just-announced Radeon RX 5500 series graphics cards, which are coming to prebuilt systems before DIY enthusiasts can pick them up.

Finally, we dig into the stylish Mac Pro-mimicking Dune Case that Alaina recently tore down, and then we built back up in our monstrous “truly Pro PC” build. And of course, we answer questions from live viewers before signing off.

