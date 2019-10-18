Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Need Microsoft Office training? This in-depth course bundle is now just $30

PCWorld |

sale 22305 primary image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Microsoft Office is the most popular suite of office products ever created. And that’s not even slightly an exaggeration. You’d be hard pressed, in fact, to find an organization that doesn’t use it in some capacity, which is why people who possess expert knowledge remain in high demand.

If you aren’t already familiar with titles like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, then The Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle may be right up your alley. It provides students with 62 hours worth of accessible skills training that can render virtually anyone an expert, so they’ll be better equipped to land a job.

The course content is delivered entirely via the web, which makes it a far more convenient alternative to traditional classroom training. Simply enroll, log in at any time, and go at your own pace. And, since you’ll receive a valuable certificate upon completion, you’ll become immediately more attractive to potential employers.

The Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle is perhaps the fastest and most flexible way to train for your future. And, since it’s discounted by 87 percent to just $29.99, it’s easily affordable too.

 
The Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle - $29.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes