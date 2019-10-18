Need Microsoft Office training? This in-depth course bundle is now just $30

Microsoft Office is the most popular suite of office products ever created. And that’s not even slightly an exaggeration. You’d be hard pressed, in fact, to find an organization that doesn’t use it in some capacity, which is why people who possess expert knowledge remain in high demand.

If you aren’t already familiar with titles like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, then The Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle may be right up your alley. It provides students with 62 hours worth of accessible skills training that can render virtually anyone an expert, so they’ll be better equipped to land a job.

The course content is delivered entirely via the web, which makes it a far more convenient alternative to traditional classroom training. Simply enroll, log in at any time, and go at your own pace. And, since you’ll receive a valuable certificate upon completion, you’ll become immediately more attractive to potential employers.

The Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle is perhaps the fastest and most flexible way to train for your future. And, since it’s discounted by 87 percent to just $29.99, it’s easily affordable too.

The Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle - $29.99



