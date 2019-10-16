Big, fast storage: Seagate's 2TB hybrid drive is on sale for $60

If you want a high-performance, yet still large capacity drive to store your PC games or other applications with a need for speed, head over to Newegg today. The retailer is selling a 2TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming 2.5-inch solid-state hybrid drive for $60Remove non-product link with the checkout code GAMEUS223. That’s $30 off Newegg’s current sale price of $90.

This is a solid state hybrid drive, which means it’s a regular spinning hard drive that’s also rocking some NAND flash (the stuff in SSDs). The SSD part of the drive is used as a cache for your commonly used programs to load files that much faster. It performs about 50 percent faster than your typical 7,200 RPM hard drive without an SSD cache, according to Seagate. That’s surprisingly quick, considering the actual hard drive inside the FireCuda is only spinning at 5,400 RPMs, based on Newegg’s spec listing.

This is a 2.5-inch drive so it will fit comfortably inside a laptop or a desktop with the proper bracket. Seagate’s FireCuda drives come with a 5-year warranty, and it has a “Green Hybrid” feature to keep power consumption as low as possible.

As this is a 2TB drive you can expect to house about forty AAA titles that require about 50GB of storage. If your favorite AAA game doesn’t require 50GB, give it a year. It’ll get there.

